Mikey Tries Fit for a Goddess Pole Workout

Honolulu (KHON2) – For our latest Living808 Fitness Friday segment, Mikey Monis accepted the challenge to try out Fit For A Goddess, a pole fitness workout.

Fit For a Goddess has been teaching pole fitness and dance for 15 years.

It’s a women only studio, offered to women 18 and up whether you have no fitness background or a dance background, but we wanted to see if two fit men could master the spins.

Our resident fit millennial Mikey Monis invited Total Fitness USA Strength Conditioning Coach and Living808 fitness contributor Rick Wood to take a class with him.

Gina and Jamie Ernestberg instructed Mikey and Rick and let them try it out for themselves, before they showed off their advanced skills.

The studio does not currently have classes for men, but does schedule private co-ed events.

“Our students are Moms, Career women, Doctors, lawyers, Wives, Business owners, college students and even Retirees,” says Fit for a Goddess Owner/Instructor Gina, who first got into pole fitness 12 years ago. “We build you up through strength and flexibility and teach you from the fundamentals at your first class, the Pole Fitness Intro Class and then move you up through our Levels.”

Fit for a Goddess has Levels 1-8 and additional classes that are focus specific such as flexibility, strength building, spinning pole, heels, non pole choreography, floorwork and more!

“So many women have all different reason for coming,” adds Gina. “The obvious reason for fitness and athleticism, for flexbility, some women want to become more graceful, more confident.”

Gina invites everyone to try out a beginner class.

Fit for a Goddess will have free classes all day long on Black Friday, November 29th.

If you mention Living808, you can receive 20% off an introductory class.

You can also enter our Fitness Friday giveaway for a 5-series pack valued at $150. A winner will be selected at random.

Website: http://fitforagoddess.com