Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Payton Sullivan LIVE at Next Door Hawaii:

Join local musician Payton Sullivan tonight at Nextdoor Hawaii. Head over to one of the best bars and lounges in town with one of Hawaii’s most talented musicians. Payton has been hard at work with her band to bring you a show like no other. Follow her online at @paytonsullian music to learn more.

Kodak Black Returns to Hawaii:

One of Hollywood’s biggest artists Kodak Black is making his way to Hawaii and tickets are on sale now. Kodak Black will be in Hawaii december 10th which means you can start planning with your favorite concert peeps this weekend. Buy your tickets online at eventbrite.com

Moani Waikiki Offers Drink Specials All Weekend Long

All weekend long join local musicians as you enjoy a night out on the town at Moani’s Waikiki, while jamming out to some of your favorite songs while sipping on delicious drink specalials.

Nothing like ending your work week with some ono food, refreshing drinks and good music. Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com

Russ Returns to Hawaii

Award winning singer and songwriter Russ is making his return to the islands at the Neil Blaisdell Center. Nothing like ending the work week than celebrating with one of Hollywood’s most famous R&B singers. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com