Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley Presents: Trial of Fears Haunted House

E Noa Tours and Waikiki Trolley is holding an interactive Haunted House experience called “Trial of Fears,” every weekend this month through Halloween. Scream your hearts out and enjoy a frightfully good time while giving back to the community by entertaining and scaring guests while raising funds for Hawaii Food Bank and Goodwill. Visit: Trialoffearshi.com for tickets

The 2022 Holiday Craft and Gift Fair Returns to Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall

As of today, you and your family are invited to kick off the first Hawaiʻi Holiday Craft & Gift Fair with some of your favorite local vendors. All weekend long, make your way to the Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall as you shop from local apparel to ono goodies! For a full list of vendors, visit: www.HolidayFair.com

SALT at Our Kaka’ako Invites Hawaii Guests to Shop and Dine

Tonight, you and your family can shop over 20 local vendors alongside a live DJ, sustainable vintage clothing and much more, at SALT at Our Kakaako. And since we are in the festive season, we want to remind you about the Pumpkin Pa’ina celebration hosted by One Love Ministries on October 31st, which will also be held at SALT at Our Kaka’ako. Visit saltatkakaako.com for more information.

Kuhio Avenue Food Hall Offers a Variety of Dining Options

Make your way to the International Market Place this weekend to eat your way through the Kūhiō Ave Food Hall. This foodie heaven offers 10 food concepts featuring local and international cuisines as well as 3 bars for all over 21 and over friends. To see a full list of businesses, visit www.kuhioavenuefoodhall.com