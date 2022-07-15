Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: 4th Annual Ice Cream Eating Contest

Wet N Wild Hawaii is celebrating Ice Cream Month this Saturday with their 4th annual Ice Cream Eating contest. If you got what it takes to eat your heart out then come down to wet n wild hawaii. Then, stay for their Dive N Movie Night featuring the live action film of Jungle Cruise.

Visit wetnwildhi.com

7th Annual 50 Classic Volleyball Tournament to be Held at the Hawaii Convention Center

The 7th annual Five-O classic volleyball tournament is happening from July 21st to the 23rd at the Hawaii Convention Center. Cheer on some of your favorite Hawaii volleyball teams as we welcome back one of Volleyball’s biggest tournaments in partnership with Hawaii’s Finest.

Visit www.the50classic.com

Moanis Waikiki Presents: Keolu

Tonight join our friends of Living808 at Moani’s Waikiki, as Keolu serenades you into the weekend. Nothing like ending your work week with some ono food, refreshing drinks and relaxing music from Keolu.

Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com

Tropics Ale House Offer Live, Music and Delicious Menu

Local restaurant, Tropics Ale Houseis bringing the entertainment and taste to Hawaii residents, all in the heart of Waikiki. Hawaii residents are invited to dine, sing and enjoy a night out in the heart of Waikiki.

Website: www.TropicsAleHouseHonolulu.com