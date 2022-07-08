Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Hawaiian 105 KINE Sunset Concerts

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii announced that Sundays in July will feature Hawaiian 105 KINE Sunset Concerts, hosted by Kona Chang. Enjoy Hawaiian music, hula, and food trucks at the park, Sunday evenings from 5 – 9 p.m. Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com

Kelley O’Neil’s Offers Drink Specials for 21 and Over Guests

If you’re looking for good live music, check out Kelley O’Neils on Lewers in Waikiki, open from 11 AM to 4 AM, with daily live music, a full menu of tasty dishes, and Coors Light, Miller Lite & Blue Moon Specials.

Kimie Miner Celebrates Her Birthday at Blue Note Hawaii

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and producer, Kimié Miner, celebrates another rotation around the sun at the Blue Note! With hits like “Bottom of a Rainbow,” “Love’s in the Melody” and “Bamboo,” the award-winning artist is back on our stage this July for a two-night birthday bash!

Visit www.bluenotehawaii.com

Moanis Waikiki Presents Ten Feet

Tomorrow night, party alongside local musicians, Ten Feet to hit songs by one of our favorite artists. Dance and sing the night away in the heart of Waikiki. Follow @MoanisWaikiki for a full-weekend lineup.