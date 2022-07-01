Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Hawaii’s Finest Clothing Presents: ‘Ohana Day

This Sunday, family and friends are invited to come out to Turtle Bay Resort to check out Eli-Mac, Paula Fuga and Kimie Miner as Hawaii’s Finest Clothing presents, “Ohana Day.” To reserve tickets, visit www.HiFinest.com

Johnny Suite, Fia and Chante Give Back to Military This Fourth Of July Weekend

Local musicians, Johnny Suite, Fia and Chante are heading to Kaua’i to perform for our military men, women and families. Admission is free to all authorized personnel and their families.

Wet N Wild Showcases Super Heros During Dive N Movie Nights

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing back the fun with their Dive N Movie night. This Saturday’s feature film, Captain America: Winter Soldier. Nothing like enjoying your weekend then diving into a great moviewith some family and friends.

Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

JDolans’ Offers Delicious Food and Drinks

JDolan’s brings hand crafted pizza and hand-poured drinks to Hawaii residents this holiday weekend. to learn more follow J Dolans online @JDolans.Hnl