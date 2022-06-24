Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Hawaii Active Seniors Expo 2022 Comes to Hawaii Convention Center

This expo focuses on servicing and educating families and kupuna so they’re able to decide what services or products are best for their loved ones to give them the best care for their comfort and well being.

The 31st Annual Honolulu Aids Walk Returns

This Saturday, the 31st annual Honolulu Aids Walk makes returns to support those dealing affected by aids. For more information and to register for the walk, visit www.honoluluaidswalk.org.

BSIDE Lounge and Venue Offers New LGBTQ Event

Saturgay is the newest LGBTQ event hosted by our friends at BSIDE lounge and venue. Party alongside some of your favorite music and some of Hawaii’s top drag queens. Visit BSIDEHNL.COM

Waimea Valley Presents 8th Annual Summer Concert Series

This Saturday, enjoy live Hawaiian Music performed by Amy Hanaiali’i, Kapena, Robi Kahakalau, Jeff Ramusen, and more. Tickets available at: www.waimeavalley.net