Next Door Hawaii Presents: Evan Khay and The Full Circle

Good friend of Living808, Evan Khay and his band, “Evan Khay and The Full Circle” will be performing live at one of Chinatowns’ famous hot spots, Next Door Hawaii. Nothing like starting your weekend on a good note.

Visit @NextDoorHi on instagram

Work Play HI presents: Natural Vibes

Tonight the vibe is right with Natural Vibes at Work Play Hawaii. Located in the center of Kaka’ako, Work Play Hawaii is the best place for you and your squad to hang out.

Learn more online by following at them @WorkPlayHI

Fia Performs at Moani’s Waikiki

This month has been a good month for Moanis Waikiki and local singer and songwriter, Fia is joining in on the fun. Tomorrow night, party to hit songs by one of our favorite artists, Fia. Dance and sing the night away in the heart of Waikiki.

Follow @MoanisWaikiki for a full-weekend lineup.

Lulu’s Waikiki Offers Drink Specials for Customers

Head over to Lulu’s Waikiki in the Park Shore Hotel for great food and savory drinks. Sip on some of our favorite alcoholic beverages like. Miller Lite, Coors Lite and Blue Moon Specials offered all weekend long, all while having a great view of the Waikiki shore line.

Visit: www.Luluswaikiki.com for more info.