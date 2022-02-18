Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Moani’s Waikiki Presents: Ka’ikena Scanlen

Gather all your family and friends and head out to Moani’s Waikiki as you enjoy music by Ka’ikena Scanlen. Located at the International Marketplace, this is the perfect place to dine, shop and party right in the center of Waikiki.

Visit: www.moaniwaikiki.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Space Jam 2

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing back the fun with their Dive N Movie night. This Saturday dive into a nostalgic classic remake, Space Jam 2. Nothing like enjoying your weekend then hanging out with your loved ones while watching a great movie.

Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

Eli-Mac to Perform at Da Playground

If you live on the Valley Isle, you and your squad are invited to Da Playground Maui to party with Maui native, Eli-Mac. Dance all night long at one of Maui’s favorite hot spots with one of Hawaii’s favorite artists.

Visit: @DaPlaygroundMaui on Instagram for more information

Chez Sports Bar and Grill Offers Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon specials

Enjoy live music at Chez’s Sports Bar & Grill located in the Westridge Shopping Center enjoy Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon specials all night long with your squad.

Visit: www.ChezSportsBarandGrill.com