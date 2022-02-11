Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

ShoreFyre Grill and Bar Presents: Tavana

This weekend you and your Ohana can party with Tavana at the Shore Fyre in Waikiki. Jam out to some of his hit songs, while sipping and dining on some of the best dishes in Waikiki.

Visit: www.ShoreFyre.com for tickets

Moani’s Kapolei Presents: Kekoa Kane

Tonight you, your family and your friends are invited to Moani’s Kapolei to jam out to music by Kekoa Kane. Eat on some ono grinds, drink on some delicious drinks and sing your heart out with one of our friends from Living808.

Make Reservations at www.MoaniKapolei.com

Mai Tai Bar Ala Moana Presents: DJ Hapa Boy

This Saturday head over to the MAi Tai bar at Ala Moana Shopping center as you party along to music by DJ Hapa Boy. Visit @MaiTaisAlaMoana

Giovanni Pastrami Hosts The Big Game

Call all your family and friends this Sunday as you watch the Big Game at Giovanni Pastrami. Shop until you drop in Waikiki, and then scream your hearts out by watching the Rams and Bengals play against each other. Follow at: @GiovanniPastrami