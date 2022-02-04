Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

The Asian Lion Dance Team Celebrates the Chinese New Year

This Saturday our friends from the Asian Lion Dance Team will be bringing the good fortune and dance moves to our family and friends at the Kapolei Marketplace in the morning, and then after that, they will be entertaining you at the Town Center of Mililani.

Visit: www.AsianLionDanceTeam for more information

Moani’s Waikiki Presents: Chante

Chante will be performing live at Moanis Waikiki this weekend. You know the drill! Gather your family and your squad for food, drinks and live music.

Visit: www.MoanisWaikiki.com

Queen’s Marketplace Rings in The Chinese New Year

Queens Marketplace will be celebrating the Chinese New Year with a scavenger hunt, photo contests and more all while shopping at a marketplace fit for royalty.

Visit: www.QueensMarketPlace.com

The District Offers Drink Specials

Get your friends together and grab a Vizzy drink, Miller Lite or Coors Light which are on special at The District this weekend. Table reservations are required but walk-ins are welcome.

Visit @TheDistrictHi on social media to keep updated.