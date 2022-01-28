Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Shore Fyre Presents: Mike Izon

This weekend you and your Ohana can party with Mike Izon at the Shore Fyre in Waikiki. Jam out to some of his hit songs, while sipping and dining on some of the best dishes in Waikiki.



Visit: www.ShoreFyre.com for tickets

Pearlridge Shopping Center: Farmers Market

This Saturday, Hawaii residents are encouraged to stop by Pearlridge Shopping Center for their weekly farmers market. Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of food, drinks, accessories, and seasonal fruits and vegetables.



VISIT: www.facebook.com/PearlridgeFarmersMarket

Mai Tai’s Ala Moana Presents Sunday Divisional Championship

Head on over to Mai Tai bar at Ala Moana this Sunday to find out which teams will make it to the big game. Haag out there with your friends and family all day long as kick off starts at 8AM.



Follow Mai Tais Ala Moana online at MaiTais Ala Moana

Dave N Busters Invites Families to Play and Eat

Head over to Dave N Buster’s as you party, eat, drink and play games at one of the most popular locations in town. No better way to kick off your Holiday weekend than with some great music, Miller Lite and Vizzy all on special.



Follow: @dnbhonolulu on social media for more info