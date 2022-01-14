Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Shore Fyre Presents: Tavana



On New Years Day and Sunday you and your Ohana can party with Tavana at the Shore Fyre in Waikiki. Jam out to some of his hit songs, while sipping and dining on some of the best dishes in Waikiki. Nothing says the new year better than with some great music.

Visit: www.ShoreFyre.com for tickets

Marlon Wayans To Perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Comedian and actor, Marlon Wayans is returning to Hawaii to give his fans an unforgettable show at Blue Note Hawaii. On Both January 15th and 16th fans of Wayans can enjoy two nights filled with laughter as Wayan’s brings his popular humor to Blue Note Hawaii.

TICKETS TO MARLON WAYANS BLUE NOTE HAWAII SHOW

www.bluenotehawaii.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Black Panther

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing back the fun with their Dive N Movie night. This Saturday’s feature film: Black Panther. Nothing like enjoying your weekend then diving into a great movie with some family and friends.

Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

Skybox Taphouse Offers Blue Moon and Miller Lite Specials

Catch all the football games at Skybox Taphouse located in the International Marketplace with Miller Lite & Blue Moon specials. Guests over 21 years old are invited to party at Skybox Taphouse with the fresh flavors of Blue Moon and Miller Lite.

Visit: www.skyboxtaphouse.com