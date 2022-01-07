Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Aloha Tower Presents: Aloha Laulea

This Saturday night head over to Aloha Tower for Alohalaulea Block Party. Party along with some of Hawaii’s hit artists like Rebel Souljahz, Ka’ikena Scanlen, Natural Vibrations, Pohaku, Ten Feet and more.

Visit www.TMREvents.com

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Jazz Night

Tomorrow night get into the swing of things at WorkPlay Hawaii for Jazz Night. Dance, sing, and party the night away at one of the hottest louges everyone will be at.

Reserve a Table at: www.WorkPlayHi.com

Moani Waikiki Presents: Ke’olu Live and Liquid Aloha Fridays

Tonight you and your family is invited to enjoy live music from Ke’olu at Moani Waikiki. What better way to enjoy our first weekend of 2022 then with some relaxing Hawaiian music. Then, if you are over 21 stick around as you close out Moani Waikiki with Micah Banks and DJ Osnizzle with Liquid Aloha Fridays. Party to some of your favorite hit songs with two of our favorite DJ’s. Visit www.MoaniWaikiki.com

Chez Sports Bar and Grill offers Coors Light, Blue Moon Specials and More

Catch all the football games & live music at Chez’s Sports Bar & Grill located in the Westridge Shopping Center enjoy Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon specials all night long with your squad.

Visit: www.ChezSportsBarandGrill.com