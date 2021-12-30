Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Rock-A-Hula Hawaii Rings in The New Year With Star-Studded Performance

Call all your family and friends and head over to the Royal Hawaiian Theatre at The Royal Hawaiian Center to enjoy the Rock A Hula show this new year as you party along with some of Hawaii’s greatest legends. From hula to fire knife dancing to powerful performances, this Waikiki show will rock your evening into the new year.

Visit www.rockahulahawaii.com

Ron Artis II and The Truth Perform at Hawaii Theatre

On New Year’s Day Ron will perform his long-awaited new album, “Purpose”. Featuring all-new music from Ron Artis II & The Truth. Sing and dance along as one of Living808’s favorite musicians, sings you into the new year.





Visit: www.HawaiiTheatre.com

ShoreFyre Bar and Grill Presents: Kelandy

On New Years Day and Sunday you and your Ohana can party with Kelandy at the Shore Fyre in Waikiki. Jam out to some of his hit songs, while sipping and dining on some of the best dishes in Waikiki. Nothing says the new year better than with some of your reggae classics.

Visit: www.ShoreFyre.com for tickets

The District and Haus Supper Club Presents New year’s 2022

Vizzy drinks are pouring into the new year this Friday at both The District & Haus! Make your way to the District NIghtclub for “Sparkle, a dance party at one of the hottest clubs everyone will be at this weekend. Then, show off your tik tok dance moves at Haus Supper Club for Tick Tock, the 2022 countdown. Reservations are required. Capacity is limited & will be following all current covid guidelines”

Make reservations early on the websites thedistricthi.com and haussupperclub.com