Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Aloha Stadium Shines Bright For the Holidays

All weekend long the most festive event everyone is talking about will happen until New Year’s Day. Family and friends are invited to drive through AlohaStadium’s “Aloha Land!” This holiday wonderland includes a display of over a million LED lights choreographed to some of your favorite holiday music.

Visit: www.AlohaStadium.Hawaii.gov

Moani Waikiki Hosts Live Music

Check out the great food menu, live music, and Miller Lite, Coors Light & Blue Moon specials at Moani Waikiki in the International Marketplace.”

Website: https://www.moaniwaikiki.com

FaceBook: Moani Waikiki – Home | Facebook

IG: @moaniwaikiki

Pearlridge Express Makes It Way To Pearlridge Center

The annual Holiday Pearlridge Express makes its way to Pearlridge Shopping Center for Christmas. Keiki can enjoy their inaugural train ride going through their winter wonderland.

Visit: www.pearlridgeonline.com

Dave and Buster’s Hawaii offers Drink Specials all Weekend Long:

Dave & Buster’s – the ONLY place to Eat, Drink, Play & Watch Sports, all under one roof! Catch all the football games with Miller Lite & Coors Light specials.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DaveAndBustersHonolulu

IG: @dnbhonolulu