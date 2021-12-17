Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

The Honolulu Social Bar Kicks off 2021 Holiday Collectors

Catch all the pro football games at The Social Honolulu at South Shore Market in Ward Village with Miller Lite Vizzy buckets on special! Eat, drink and watch your favorite football team at one of the best hang out spots in Honolulu while checking out their Holiday Collector Show.

Visit: @TheSocialHnl on Instagram

Da Playground Maui Celebrates ‘National Ugly Sweater Day’

Over on the Valley Isle, you and your friends are invited to Da Playground Maui to party with some of today’s hit music in your ugly sweater!

Visit: @DaPlaygroundMaui on Instagram for more information

Pearl Highlands Presents: Holiday Pop Up

Support local by shopping at Pearl Highlands Holiday pop-up fair this Saturday. Buyers can shop from some of the best crafters, produce vendors and some of the trendiest island wear.

Visit: www.IslandCraftFairs.org

Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival Returns With Some of Hawaii’s Top Artists

Hawaii’s Finest returns to Bishop Museum for their 2021 music festival. Party along with some of Hawaii’s top artists like Maoli, Fiji, Kapena, Ekolu and more at the party everyone will be talking about.

Visit: www.HiFinest.com