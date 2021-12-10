Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Beach House Aloha Tower Presents: “Decades Super Old School Party”

Tomorrow night head over to the Beach House at Aloha Tower for the “Decades Super Old School Party.” Dance along with your friends and family with DJ James Coles to hot songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s!

Visit: www.EventBrite.com

Kahilu Theatre Present: Blayne Asing

Blayne Asing will be live at the Kahilu Theatre this Sunday ready to entertain all of his fans on Hawaii Island. No better way to end the weekend then with one of Hawaii’s talented artists at one of Hawaii’s most beloved venues.

Visit: www.kahilu.tv

Aloha Stadium Shines Bright For the Holidays

All weekend long the most festive event everyone is talking about will happen until New Year’s Day. Family and friends are invited to drive through Aloha Stadium’s “Aloha Land!” This holiday wonderland includes a display of over a million LED lights choreographed to some of your favorite holiday music.

Visit: www.AlohaStadium.Hawaii.gov

Tropics Ale House Offer Live, Music and Delicious Menu

Local restaurant, Tropics Ale Houseis bringing the entertainment and taste to Hawaii residents, all in the heart of Waikiki. Hawaii residents are invited to dine, sing and enjoy a night out in the heart of Waikiki.

Website: www.TropicsAleHouseHonolulu.com