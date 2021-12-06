Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

KHON2 Hosts 2021 Laulima Giving Program

The Laulima Giving Program (many hands working together) brings companies and individuals together to help families here in Hawai`i. In partnership with Keiki O Ka Aina, Living808’s John Veneri, Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis will be at Windward Mall, December 4 from 10AM – 2PM. Those looking to donate can do so via KHON2’s official website or by attending in-person programs around the state.

Website: www.KHON2.com

Diamond Head Theatre Presents: Elf

The Diamond Head Theatre presents the live-musical “Elf.” Gather all your family and friends to head over to Diamond Head Theatre. Sing, laugh, dance and get into the Christmas spirit by supporting local actors and actresses.

Website: www.Diamondheadtheatre.com

Salt at Our Kaka’ako Presents: “Pinch of Salt”

Salt at Our Kaka’ako is helping Hawaii residents shop for the Holidays with their “Pinch of Salt” pop-up event. Shop from local artisans, designers and more at one of Oahu’s most-popular shopping centers.

Website: www.SaltAtKakaako.com

Giovanni Pastrami Offers Live Music and a Delicious Menu

Local restaurant, Giovanni Pastrami is bringing the entertainment and taste to Hawaii residents, all in the heart of Waikiki. Hawaii residents are invited to dine, sing and enjoy a night out in the heart of Waikiki at Giovanni Pastrami.

Website: www.giovannipastrami.com