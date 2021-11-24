Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.



Rock A Hula Presents: Thanksgiving With Anuhea

Anuhea is back this Thanksgiving to bring you live entertainment. Tomorrow night head down to Rock A Hula to party with Anuhea. No better way to jumpstart your holiday weekend than with some great tunes.

Visit: www.RockAHulaHawaii.com



Jo Koy Welcomes Back to Hawaii

One of Hawaii’s favorite comedians is back in the islands ready to spend Thanksgiving with all of you. Jo Koy makes his return to the 50th state with not one but two shows at the Neild Blaisdell Center Friday and Saturday night.

Visit: www.ticketmaster.com

Pearlridge Center Presents: Holiday Gift and Food Fest

Head over to Pearlridge Center this Saturday to eat and shop until your hearts content. Continue your Christmas shopping while you support local artisans and food vendors at one of Hawaii’s popular shopping centers.

Visit: @pearlridgecenter (Instagram)

Dave N Busters Presents: Micah Banks and DJ Osna

Join Hawaii’s hottest Dj’s Micah Banks and Osna in front of the WOW wall at Dave N Buster’s as you party, eat, drink and play games at one of the most popular locations in town. No better way to kick off your Holiday weekend than with some great music, Miller Lite and Vizzy all on special.

Follow: @dnbhonolulu on social media for more info