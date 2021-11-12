Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Hawaii International Film Festival Celebrates Local Filmmakers

The 41st annual Hawaii International Film Festival is celebrating local filmmakers with numerous features, meet and greets with some of its cast and more in-person events.

Fans are encouraged to check out the official website of the Hawaii International Film Festival for a complete schedule of events and films.

Visit: www.Hiff.org

The Hawaii Food and Wine Festival Returns to In-Person Events

The annual Hawaii Food and Wine Festival is back to in-person events. Eat, drink and party alongside some of the biggest names in the food industry.

Visit: www.HawaiiFoodandWineFestival.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Cruella and 1st ever Lumpia Eating Contest

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing back the fun with their Dive N Movie night. This weekend’s feature film: F9.

Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

The Social Honolulu Invites 21 and Over for drinks and games

Catch all the pro football games at The Social Honolulu at South Shore Market in Ward Village with Miller Lite Vizzy buckets on special! Eat, drink and watch your favorite football team at one of the best hang out spots in Honolulu. What more can you ask for?!



Visit: @TheSocialHnl on Instagram

The District Night Club Welcomes Back Party Goers

One of Hawaii’s hottest night clubs, The District is reopening and welcoming guests back. Table reservations are required, but walk-ins are welcome.

Follow: @TheDistrictHi for more information