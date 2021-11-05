Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Tavana

Tonight, head over to Work Play Hawaii for live entertainment from Tavana. Drink, eat, and hang out with one of Hawaii’s hottest artists at one of Hawaii’s most popular lounges. Visit: www.WorkPlayHi.com

Shore Fyre Presents: Elephant

All weekend long, wine down from a day of shopping or a dip in the ocean by heading over to the ShoreFyre Grill and bar as you listen to great music by Elephant. Known for their Chicken and Waffles, Shofyre Wings and delicious drinks, the ShoreFyre grill and bar is the perfect hot spot to chill out with friends after a day of hanging out in beautiful waikiki. Visit shorefyre.com for reservations.

Kolohe Kai Drops New Live Album

Local reggae band, Kolohe Kai drops new Live! album. Sing, dance and party along with one of Hawaii’s most popular band. Follow: @KoloheKaiMusic on Instagram

The District Night Club Welcomes Back Party Goers

One of Hawaii’s hottest night club, The District is reopening and welcoming guests back. Table reservations are required, but walk-ins are welcome.

Follow: @TheDistrictHi for more information