Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Vida Mia Hawaii Presents: Keilana Mokulehua

Luxury liner in Hawaii, Vida Mia is inviting families to sail way, while immersing in breath taking views of Waikiki’s famous shoreline. Guests are invited to dine, relax and listen to music by Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winner, Keilana Mokulehua.

VISIT: www.thevidamia.com/

WorkPlay Hawaii Presents: Live! Music

This Saturday, head over to WorkPlay Hawaii for live entertainment. Drink, eat, and hang out with some Hawaii’s hottest artists at one of Hawaii’s most popular lounges.

Visit: www.WorkPlayHi.com (Reservations)

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii Presents: Cruella and First-Ever Banana Lumpia Eating Contest

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii is bringing back the fun with their Dive ‘n’ Movie night. This weekend’s feature film: Cruella. While there, challenge your friends and family to Wet ‘n’ Wild’s first-ever banana lumpia eating contest. What better way to close out your Saturday than with some wild rides, banana lumpia, and a great movie.

Visit: www.WetNWildHi.com

Dave & Buster’s Hawaii Presents: Drink Specials

Catch all college and professional football games at Dave & Buster’s with Miller Lite or Coors Light pints on special for $4.25!

Visit: www.daveandbusters.com/locations/honolulu