Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Paula Fuga Performs for Kauai Residents

If you live on the island of Kaua’i, head down to Anaina Hou Community Park as Paula Fuga performs live in person for all of our Kaua’i residents. Nothing like enjoying her new album, “Rain on Sunday,” by partying on Saturday.

VISIT: www.DovePresents.com for tickets

Hirie Drops New Single, “Respect”

“Respect” is the title of her newest single and she is taking the airwaves by storm. Add this song to your weekend playlist as you and your friends vibe out to some island jams.

Follow @HirieMusic to learn more

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Sunday Live Sports Entertainment

This Sunday, head over to Work Play Hawaii for Sunday Live Sports Entertainment. Drink, eat, and cheer on your favorite sports team at one of Honolulu’s hottest lounges.

Visit: www.WorkPlayHi.com (Reservations)