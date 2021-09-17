Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

WORK PLAY HAWAII PRESENTS: EVAN KHAY

This Saturday enjoy a night on the town with local musician, Evan Khay. Dance and sing along to some of Maile’s hit songs, as well as some well-known cover tunes all while sipping and dining on some of Work Plays Hawaii’s most recognizable menu.

Visit: www.WorkPlayHI.com

KOKO MARINA PRESENTS: CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

Art enthusiasts are encouraged to shop at Koko Marina’s craft and gift fair this Saturday. Buyers can shop from some of the best crafters, produce vendors and some of the trendiest island wear.

VISIT: www.KokoMarinaCenter.com

THE HAWAIIAN AROMA ROOM PRESENTS: SIDNEY SPENCER

Start your weekend with some great music at one of Waikiki’s newest hot spot. Sidney spencer will be performing Friday night at the Hawaiian Aroma Caffe. Kick back, relax with some drinks and amazing music by Sidney Spencer.

INSTAGRAM: @Hawaiian_Aroma_Caffe

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: KAPENA AND HIGH WATTAH

Tonight Join Hawaii’s Finest, Kapena and High wattah as they Host this weekend’s Grub and Groove Concert at Hawaiian Brians. Skank the night away, play around with darts, and of course enjoy some delicious adult beverages at the hottest concert everyone will be posting about.

VISIT: HiFinest.com