Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

TRISHNALEI AND ASHTON NICOLAS PERFORM AT NEXT DOOR HAWAII

Tonight kick off your weekend with some great music from our good friends, Trishnalei and Ashton Nicolas. You and your friends are invited to Next door Hawaii. What better way to kick off your weekend than with great music and dance.

Visit: www.EventBrite.com

MANOA VALLEY THEATRE PRESENTS: “BE MORE CHILL”

Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High. Laugh along to this musical comedy as you and your family enjoy a night out, while supporting local actors.

For tickets visit: www.ManoaValleyTheatre.com





SHORE FYRE PRESENTS: ELIJAH SKY

All weekend long, wine down from a day of shopping or a dip in the ocean by heading over to the Shore Fyre Grill and bar as you listen to great music by Elijah Sky. Dine on some great food, drink on some savory drinks all while you’re jamming out to music by Elijah Sky.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com for reservations

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: GRUB AND GROOVE WITH EKOLU

Tonight, join Ekolu as they host this weekend’s grub and groove concert. Eat, drink, grub and groove at the hottest event everyone will be posting about.

For more information on both this weeks grub and groove concert and Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival visit: www.HIFinest.com