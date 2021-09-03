Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Star Wars

Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is bringing back the fun with their Dive N Movie night. This weekend’s feature film: Star Wars! What better way to close out summer than with some wild rides and a great movie. May the force be with you this weekend!

www.WenNWildHawaii.com

Keauhou Farmers Market Welcomes Residents

This Saturday, visit the Keauhou Farmers Market at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Meet and greet with some of Hawaii’s local farmers, learn from some of the island’s local artisans and more.

www.KeauhouFarmersMarket.com

Blue Note Hawaii Presents: Sunday Comedy Brunch

This Sunday, you and your loved ones are invited to dine on some ‘ono breakfast grinds while laughing alongside some of the island’s funniest comedians at Blue Note Hawaii’s Sunday Comedy Brunch. This weekend’s lineup includes Darryl Bonilla, James Mane, Ian Shippen and more.

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com