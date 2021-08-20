Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Shore Fyre Grill and Bar Presents: Natural Vibrations

All weekend long, wine down from a day of shopping or a dip in the ocean by heading over to the Shore Fyre Grill and bar as you listen to great music by Natural Vibrations. Known for their Chicken and Waffles, Shofyre Wings and delicious drinks, the Shore Fyre grill and bar is the perfect hot spot to chill out with friends after a day of hanging out in beautiful waikiki.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com for reservations

1938 Indochine Presents: Sean Cleland

This Sunday stop by popular southeast Asian restaurant, 1938 Indochina for some great food, drinks, and music. This weekends artist, Na Hoku Hano Hano Award Nominee, Sean Cleland. End your weekend the best way we know how, with food and great entertainment.

VISIT: www.1938Indochine.com

New Virtual Conference, “Failing Forward” Encourages Young Adults To Get Creative

Tomorrow night, you are invited to “Failing Forward” a free virtual workshop where you are encouraged to showcase your creative side with some of this generations top leaders in. Encourage, motivate and push other young adults to reach their dreams.

VISIT @JehZaneExclusive on Instagram for more information

Tickets Still Available for Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival

Tickets for the highly anticipated and most talked about concert are still on sale. Join Hawaii’s Finest and some of your favorite local artists as they come together for a weekend you won’t forget as they host the Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival happening on August 27th and 28th at the Bishop Museum.

For more information on Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival and other Hawaii’s Finest events visit: www.HIFinest.com