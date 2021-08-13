Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Extends Hours For Kama’aina Residents

Kick off your aloha Friday and the rest of your weekend with some extended hours at Wet N Wild Hawaii offered only to Kama’aina. Then, end your Saturday night with their popular Dive N Movie event, featuring the hit film, Boss Baby!

For more information visit: www.WetNWildHawaii.com

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Hosts Weekend Concert Series at Waikiki Shell

Join the Hawaii The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra all weekend long for their Starlight Series at Waikiki Shell. You and your loved ones are invited to three beautiful nights under the stars with peaceful and relaxing music performed by the highly respected Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

For tickets visit: www.MYHSO.org

Hawaii State Art Museum Presents: “Maintenance Live!”

Tomorrow night, head over to the Hawaii State Art Museum in downtown Honolulu for “Maintenance Live.” With a whole bunch of sculptures and art installations to clean, you and your family can watch these talented actors and performers host an outdoor show on how they clean the museum in a fun and entertaining way.

To Join in on The Fun Visit: HiSam.Hawaii.Gov

Tickets for the highly anticipated and most talked about concert are still on sale. Join Hawaii’s Finest and some of your favorite local artists as they come together for a weekend you won’t forget as they host the Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival happening on August 27th and 28th at the Bishop Museum.

For more information on Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival and other Hawaii’s Finest events visit: www.HIFinest.com