Honolulu (KHON2) – Lights, Camera Action! Kiyra Lynn of Hollywood First Look and KHON2’s Mikey Monis have the latest reviews of your favorite films.

Each edition of Spoiler Alert will highlight some of Hollywood’s top movie projects along with “need to know” tips to keep in mind. From the latest Marvel film to your favorite on-screen couples and more, Spoiler Alert will have you at the edge of your seat in anticipation.

Based on the popular novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White and Royal Blue tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the United States, and his romantic relationship with Prince Henry, a British prince, having to keep their relationship private.

“Like any book turned into a movie there will be a lot of small storylines missing because you have to fit as much of the main plot into a certain time frame. I honestly didn’t mind it, because as for someone who didn’t read the book it got me straight to the point. I also want to say that casting both actors Taylor Zachar Perez and Galitzine was a great move. These two actors played their roles perfectly, as they were able to bring to the screen the disgust and love for one another in a small time frame,” says Mikey Monis, Host of Living808.

For Kiyra, the movie brought out a lot of emotions, as she also felt the casting was perfect.

“I went on an emotional rollercoaster with this film, both Taylor and Nicholas really made you invested in the film with their performance,” says Kiyralynn, Host and Producer of Hollywood First Look.

Red, White and Royal Blue is rated R and is now playing on Amazon Prime.

Kiyra Lynn:

Website: www.hollywoodfirstlook.com

Social Media: @Kiyralynn