Directed and produced by Beyonce, “RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ” is a part documentary, part concert film, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ shows two sides of the artist – and they’re both equally brilliant.

“Renaissance really celebrates a time where being yourself had to be hidden and was discouraged. Beyonce even said it herself in the trailer…My ultimate goal,” she says, “is to create a space where everyone is free and no one is judged, and everyone can be their childlike selves, their sexiest selves,” says Kiyralynn, Host and Producer of Hollywood First Look.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is now playing in AMC Theatres.

