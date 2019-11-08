Midway Movie Red Carpet Premiere with Mikey Monis

Honolulu (KHON2) – The historic Battle of Midway comes to the big screen in the new movie Midway, which tells the story of the real-life events of this pivotal World War II battle.

Midway is based on real life events and the heroes who overcame the odds for a turning point in the Pacific Theatre campaign which changed the course of the war.

The stars and director of the movie held a red carpet premiere at Pearl Harbor to honor veterans.

Living808’s Mikey Monis caught up with the stars of the movie at the premiere.

Midway is now playing in theatres.

