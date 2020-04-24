Midas Hawaii is Open for Business

Since Midas Hawaii is designated as an essential business they are open to serve the public and will remain open as long as it is safe to do so. They are also taking steps to insure the publics safety according to General Manager Tim Hall.

“We use floor mats, seat covers, steering wheel covers, face masks and gloves when moving customer vehicles. We also ask our customers to practice social distancing and we have seating outside if they prefer. We take extra care in sanitizing counters, bathrooms, chairs and any other surface customers might come in contact with.”

And they are offering special services during this quarantine as well.

“We offer Free Pick-Up & Delivery. Customers should call the shop to make an appointment. We’ll pick up their vehicle at work or at home, perform whatever work they want done and return the vehicle back to their work or home. The pick-up location has to be within a 5 mile radius of the shop they call.”

Tim also offered some helpful tips while not using your vehicle.

“If you’re not going to use your car for a while, you might want to put a trickle charger on the battery so that it maintains a charge. This will insure your battery is good to go when you need it.

Other than that, you just want to follow your owner’s manual regarding oil changes, tire rotation and other services your car manufacturer might require.”

