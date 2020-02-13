Mezzo-Soprano Laurie Rubin & Chamber Music Hawaii Present Poetry in Music

Honolulu (KHON2) – Chamber Music Hawaii explores poetry in music with special performances featuring Mezzo-Soprano & Chamber Music Hawaii Guest Artist Laurie Rubin.

Poetry in Music featuring Laurie Rubin & Tresemble will be presented by Chamber Music Hawaii February 17 at 7:30 pm at Paliku Theatre and on February 24 at 7:30 pm Doris Duke Theatre

Rubin is a professional singer, living and working on Oahu who teaches voice privately, offers recitals, and performs as a guest artist with local musicians and arts organizations like Chamber Music Hawaii. She is also a co-founder and the co-artistic director of Ohana Arts, a performing arts program for youth ages 6-18.

She is a guest artist in Chamber Music Hawaii’s February concerts. The program is titled Poetry in Music and it features works by Chausson, Schubert, Copland, and living composer Lisa Bielawa. All of the pieces require different combinations of instruments, thus mixing the different members of Chamber Music Hawaii’s resident ensembles into a unique group that they call “Tresemble.”

“Each of the pieces is meaningful to me, and I’m excited to share these beautiful compositions with the audience,” says Rubin. “However, I have a special history with Lisa Bielawa’s “Hurry.” It was written for a workshop at Carnegie Hall in 2004 in which four singers were matched with four composers and each had to write a piece with his/her respective singer’s range and vocal abilities in mind. This was my introduction to new music as a more traditional classical singer, and it completely opened up my artistry and my career was able to launch because of this workshop. Lisa and I were not matched then, but I coveted her piece.”

Here’s an interesting local tie-in. Lance Suzuki-who is a flutist in Chamber Music Hawaii-was in the New York ensemble that premiered “Hurry” in 2004 and later recorded it. He will be playing the piece once again for this set of concerts in Kaneohe and Honolulu.

It will be the Hawaii premiere of “Hurry.”

Tickets are available for $30 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit Chamber Music Hawaii’s website at http://chambermusichawaii.org or call the Box Office at (808) 489-5038.