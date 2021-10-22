Metl Bar Creamery Takes The Flavor of Ice Cream to new Heights With Alcohol

Honolulu (KHON2) – Metl Bar Restaurant and Creamery brings the delicious flavors of ice cream to desert lovers with a new twist.

Known for their food and ice cream menu, Metl Bar Restaurant and Creamery is leading the desert industry with their recognizable menu.

“We have a wide selection of food to choose from. People can enjoy our burgers, tacos, salads and appetizers. Plus, everyone loves our boozy ice cream menu,” says Jenna Elskamp, co-owner of Metl Bar Restaurant and Creamery.

Mixed with their ice cream, Metl Bar Restaurant and Creamery is attracting customers with their take on alcohol infused ice cream.

Elskamp says, “We offer 38 flavors of boozy ice cream. From ice cream sandwiches to sundaes, but a popular option would have to be our White Russian ice cream. It has black coffee liquor, old harbor vodka and oreo cookies mixed in.”

Those looking to see the full menu on both the food items and cocktails, can do so via their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.metlsd.com