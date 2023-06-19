The Shops at Kukui’ula is the island’s premier shopping and dining destination, and where you can find Merriman’s Hawaiʻi. That is where chef-owner Peter Merriman serves his unique style of Hawaiʻi Regional Cuisine in Kauaʻi’s Poipu. Kelly went to Kauaʻi and chatted with Megan Chalmers, General Manager of Merriman’s Kauaʻi, who shared insights into the renowned restaurant, known for its commitment to Hawaiʻi Regional Cuisine. Founded by Chef Peter Merriman, a trailblazer in the Hawaiʻi Regional Cuisine movement, Merriman’s prides itself on sourcing 90% of its ingredients locally from ranchers, fishermen, and purveyors. They also strive to incorporate traditional Hawaiian staples like kalo (taro), ‘ulu (breadfruit), sweet potato, and hō’i’o (fiddlehead fern shoots) into their menu.

The dishes at Merriman’s exemplify the unique flavors of Hawaiʻi and its culture. Megan highlighted the Hawaiian Style Ahi Poke and the Hirabara Farms Roasted Beets, both featuring Hawaiʻi’s exclusive limu, which holds significant dietary and medicinal properties. Merriman’s Big Island team even utilizes limu seaweed in their efforts to produce carbon-neutral goat cheese. Kelly even went behind the bar to shake up the limu cocktail! Megan recommended trying their popular Wai Limu Initiative cocktail—a captivating ocean-inspired twist on the classic dirty martini, incorporating the distinctive flavor of limu seaweed.

Whether you visit Merriman’s Kauaʻi on a Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday to enjoy live music by local musicians such as Uncle Kirby Keough and Aunty Kaui Kahalekai, or you stop by during their daily happy hour from 4-5PM for a quick bite, any day of the week is an excellent time to experience the flavors and ambiance of Merriman’s.

Merriman’s Kauaʻi offers not only a remarkable dining experience but also a celebration of local ingredients, Hawaiian culture, and the rich flavors of the islands.

