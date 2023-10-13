Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a variety of slippers for both men and women.

From Friday, October 23th to Sunday, October 15th, Island Slipper customers will be able to save 25% off regular price select items when mentioning “Living 808” at in-person checkout or online.

Womens Footwear:

– Women’s Fabric Slide Platform

– Women’s Elasstic Thong Wedge

Men’s Footwear:

– Men’s Paniolo Ultra suede

– Classic Suede

These select slippers are available at both IslandSlipper locations in the Ala Moana Shopping Center and the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815