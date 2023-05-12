Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Mother’s Day” sale for those looking to head into the weekend in style.

Island Slipper provides a range of footwear and accessories catered to mother’s with different lifestyles.

“We really want to celebrate mom’s this weekend. We have great purses to choose from, hats, and other accessories. Plus, we also have hand-made slippers that are great for whatever occasion you plan on having,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper.

From Friday, May 12th to Sunday, May 14th, Island Slipper customers will receive 30% off women’s footwear, in store only when mentioning “Living808” at in-store checkouts.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815