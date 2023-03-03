Tuesday, March 2 is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, and it’s a good reminder to check in with our teens and keiki in our lives. Haylin Dennison, a licensed psychologist and co-founder of Spill the Tea Cafe, joined Kelly to share some tips on how to identify some signs of someone who may need help.

Dennison expresses that reaching out to a teen may be an uncomfortable topic, but it’s important to just be open minded and to just listen.

Dennison and her son Matt co-founded Spill the Tea Café, a mental health center where teenagers, ages 11-17, can have a safe place and not feel judged.

For more information, you can visit their website spilltheteacafe.org or on Instagram @spill_theteacafe.