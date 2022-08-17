Honolulu (KHON2) – Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Haylin Dennison offers services to Hawaii’s youth preparing for the 2022 school year.

Known for her approaches in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Family and Marital Therapy, and Acceptance and Commitment therapy, LCSW Haylin Dennison provides a variety of services to those seeking guidance.

“The most valuable thing I learned from being a therapist is that it’s a balance between mind, body and soul. My goal is to support the health and well-being of Hawaii’s people,” says Haylin Dennison, LCSW.

As the 2022 school year approaches, Dennison feels that students should have some form of outlet or a trusted individual to talk to.

Dennison says, “I think that youth today should have someone to talk to. Students are dealing with the stressors of homework, home and social life and studying. Knowing that these students have someone to lean onto can go a long way for their mental health. Now that social media is involved, having a core group of supporters is essential. It’s important that parents set boundaries for their kids, as youth can sometimes compare themselves to others.”

To schedule an appointment with Dennison or other therapists at theri mental health center, log onto their Spill The Tea’s official website.

Spill The Tea:

www.spillthecafe.org

@Spill_theteacafe (Social Media Handle)

Address:

1034 Queen St 2nd Floor

Honolulu HI 96814