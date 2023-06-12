In recent years, the topic of mental health has gained significant attention and traction in public discourse. With the ongoing pandemic taking a toll on individuals worldwide, it has become more crucial than ever to address mental well-being. Kathleen Merriam, Mental Health Supervisor of the Adult Mental Health Division at the Department of Health, joined us to shed light on this topic.

Merriam shared, “Mental health is a hot topic right now because most people are feeling the effects of the pandemic. One in five of us have or will have some mental health condition. It’s a good thing that we are talking more about mental health. For example, depression and anxiety symptoms have increased tremendously.” When asked about improving mental health, she said “There are many things we can all do- getting enough sleep is very important, paying attention to what we eat and drink, making sure we get enough exercise, and getting outside. We also need support like family and friends, where we feel we belong. Let go of shame when it comes to seeking professional help too.”

The alarming rise in suicides is another issue that demands our attention. Merriam stresses the significance of not only preventing suicide but also addressing the number of suicide attempts. She points out that teenagers are at the highest risk for suicide and highlights the efforts of organizations like AFSP to raise awareness. Events such as the Hike for Hope and the annual Out of the Darkness Walk provide platforms for increased awareness and hope.

Those struggling with their mental health and seeking help or access to mental health or substance use support services and resources can text or call 988. CARES 988 is a free, 24/7 crisis line call center staffed with trained professionals ready to assist. A crisis mobile outreach team is available to provide support wherever it may be required.

For more resources, visit hicares.hawaii.gov or afsp.org/chapter/hawaii