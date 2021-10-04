Honolulu (KHON2) – The Men’s March Against Violence will be an opportunity for the community to take a stand against domestic violence.

Ten men representing “all men” will march from Honolulu Hale on October 7th at 1:00 pm and others may join via Facebook Livestream.

“It has become a tradition here in Hawaii for men to take a stand against domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” says Jon Osorio, Dean of School of Hawaiian Knowledge at the University of Hawaii. “Men are allies – men must be allies – in this community’s efforts to address family violence. For more than 40 years, women and children had been marching and advocating for safety in our homes, schools and communities – men’s voices were silent.”

“Men can show non-violence and practice peace whenever possible,” urges Osorio. “Men can also be involved with creating public awareness and being visible community members when it comes to respect for women and contribute to peaceful conflict resolution. It is especially important to teach our keiki how to behave appropriately with our wahine and this can be taught at a very young age.”

Now in its 27th year, this year’s theme is: E Ho’okanaka, which means to be a man of worth; to mature; to see one’s obligations clearly; and behave appropriately with others. “We are asking all of Hawaii’s men to step up in their role of being good examples to other men, especially our young men,” adds Osorio.

Face masks with the phrase on them have been created. Mean are asked to wear it and post a selfie, with the hashtag #e_hookanka. A petition is also being circulated for peace and hope with a goal to get 500 signatures.

Learn more about the Men’ March at: https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/events/

Sign the petition at: https://www.change.org/MMAV_Hawaii_2021