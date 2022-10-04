Honolulu (KHON2) – Men’s March Against Violence 2022 will be held on October 6th, highlighting the importance of men working as allies against domestic violence.

Now in its 28th year, the Men’s March Against Violence is now an anticipated, noteworthy event in the Hawaii community.

“Violence in relationships is acceptable, well that is so powerful for other men to hear. It also helps shapeour community because it influences the younger men and sets the expectation and groundwork for peace and respectful partnerships,” says David Tumilowicz, Senior Director, Marketing and Community Health at Kaiser Permanente.

Since 2017, local social media influencer, Raiden Barrientos, feels this movement is meaningful to him and his family for its personal connection.

“I wanted to join this movement because my mom and tutu are domestic violence survivors. I am doing a social media campaign to help get the word out about domestic violence so that the younger generation can help the fight,” says Raiden Barrientos, Student, Stevenson Middle School.

To learn more about getting involved in the fight against domestic violence, Hawaii residents can do so via the official website.

Domestic Violence Action Center

Website: www.domesticviolenceactioncenter.org

Social Media Handles:

@domesticviolenceactioncenter

@mensmarchagainstviolence