Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace: Thai Indigo Heritage

The Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace is happening this weekend at the Neal Blaisdell Expo Hall. Dozens of vendors will be there showcasing local products, food sampling, arts and crafts.

Thai Indigo Heritage is one of the featured vendors at the big event. They will be selling their fashionable artisan-made indigo-dyed scarves in many designs, along with their larger weavings which are art pieces for home décor, such as a bed, table runner or wall hanging.

The scarves and weavings are made by an all-natural process of coloring white cotton threads with a deep blue indigo dye, and then hand weaved into many patters and designs. There are made in a dozen rural villages in Northeast Thailand by women artisans.

You can find more information about their products at http://thaiindigoheritage.com

Mele Kalikimaka Marketplace

Neal Blaisdell Expo Hall

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Website: http://melekalikimakamarketplace.com