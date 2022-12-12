Today on Living808 we learned about the legal battle against the Navy at Red Hill and the team of people involved. Kristina Baehr the Founder of Just Well Law​, and ​Lyle Hosoda​ of the Hosoda Law Group, joined John Veneri on set to talk about what has transpired and why.

Did you know that water makes up more than half of our bodies? If water is toxic, then our bodies become toxic. There are two universal rules that we can all agree on:

The government must provide clean water to protect all of us from illness, cancer, death.

If the government contaminates the water (which it should never do – see the first rule), then it MUST warn us to stop drinking the water. To protect all of us from cancer, illness, death.

The Federal Tort Claims Act allows anyone who has been harmed by the negligence of the United States to bring a claim against the United States for the harm. If you have questions or would like to learn more, join them at the town hall meetings. There will be conversations with affected families to talk about the very real health impact. To learn more visit www.well.law/redhill

Tuesday , December 13 6pm-8pm

National Guard Association Building

891 Valkenburg Street

Weds, December 14 6pm-8pm

AMVETS West Oahu Veteran Center

5001 Iroquois Ave Bldg 612