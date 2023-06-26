The Medicare Savings Program is set to undergo significant changes in 2024, offering enhanced benefits and cost savings for individuals enrolled in Medicare. The introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act, a new prescription drug law, will pave the way for these improvements. Martha Khlopin, Managing Director of Get2insurance.com, joined us with all of the money-saving details that you need to know.

Starting from January 1, 2024, individuals qualifying for the program can expect to see savings on various aspects of their Medicare drug coverage. The Extra Help program will cover premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and other related costs, relieving the financial burden for those in need.

To ensure widespread awareness and facilitate the application process, Medicare plans to collaborate closely with partners such as State Health Insurance Programs, medicare.gov, and the Social Security Administration’s official website, ssa.gov. However, it’s crucial to be cautious of potential scams, as illegitimate websites, postcards, mailings, emails, texts, and online videos may promise free benefits for all Medicare recipients. To obtain reliable information, individuals are advised to contact Social Security directly.

One of the most significant changes for 2024 is that everyone who qualifies for Extra Help will pay $0 for their Medicare drug plan premium, $0 for the drug deductible, and a reduced amount for brand and generic drugs. These adjustments can lead to substantial monthly savings, potentially amounting to hundreds of dollars. Considering that prescription prices for medications like eye drops to treat eye diseases can exceed $100, these cost reductions provide substantial relief.

Existing Medicare beneficiaries who currently receive any level of Extra Help and meet the qualifications for the following year will automatically benefit from these cost savings. There is no need for them to reapply.

Martha shared, “The program is designed to help our family members and friends with low income. Not everyone will qualify but you have to think about others, because this help for our kupuna in need makes our community stronger.”

To apply, individuals are encouraged to contact Social Security directly at 1-800-772-1213 or visit the official website, www.ssa.gov.

For further information or help applying visit Get2Insurance.com or call Martha directly at (808) 230-3379.