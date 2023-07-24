Get ready for a comedy extravaganza like no other as the hilarious Maz Jobrani takes the stage at Blue Note Waikiki on July 28th and 29th. Known for his wit, charm, and global appeal, Maz Jobrani promises to deliver side-splitting laughter to audiences during his “Mr. International Comedy Tour.”

As a seasoned comedian and actor, Maz Jobrani has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with his unique style and humorous insights into multicultural experiences. Recently, he treated his fans to a new stand-up comedy special, “The Birds and the Bees,” which is now available for streaming on YouTube. Known for his previous specials, including the Netflix original “Immigrant,” filmed at the prestigious Kennedy Center, Maz has solidified his place as a top-notch comedian in the entertainment industry. His solo specials on Showtime, such as “Brown and Friendly,” “I Come In Peace,” and “I’m Not A Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV,” have left audiences in stitches, cementing his status as a comedic powerhouse.

The Blue Note Comedy Series is proud to host Maz Jobrani for two unforgettable nights of laughter, camaraderie, and pure comedic brilliance. With tickets ranging from $30 to $40, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Maz’s ability to bridge cultural gaps and connect with audiences of all backgrounds ensures a delightful and inclusive experience for a Hawaii audience.

For ticket and more info, visit bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/shows/?eid=12851585