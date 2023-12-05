Just in time for the holidays, Oahu locals looking to cash in on their unused gold, diamonds, and watches are in for a treat! Secured Gold Buyers is gearing up for its year-end events, where you can get some extra cash. With a rich history of nearly two decades serving the community, Secured Gold Buyers is a trusted local buyer offering a transparent and lucrative selling experience. CEO Ryan Knott joined Living808 today with all of the details!

Ryan shared that Secured Gold Buyers specializes in assisting individuals in selling a range of valuables, including gold, silver, platinum, coins, diamonds, and watches. Their unique approach involves organizing monthly events at various locations across Oahu, ensuring lower costs and higher payouts for customers.

The process is straightforward and customer-friendly. Each item brought in is individually evaluated and priced by the experienced team at Secured Gold Buyers. The experts test, weigh, and grade each item, with over 95% of items selling due to the current high gold prices.

What sets Secured Gold Buyers apart is the instant payout. Once the customer receives the evaluated price for their valuables, they walk away with cash in hand, making the experience both seamless and enjoyable.

The upcoming buying events are scheduled as follows:

Ala Moana: December 6-9

Pearl CC: December 7th

Embassy Suites in Kapolei: December 8th

All of the events offer free parking, free appraisal, and no appointment is needed. Those interested in participating can visit securedgoldbuyers.com for additional information and event locations.

For more information on the upcoming events, visit securedgoldbuyers.com.