In the wake of the heart-wrenching Lahaina fire on Maui, families across the island are searching for ways to help their children navigate the resulting emotional turmoil. On Living808, Kelly had an enlightening conversation with Dr. Karla Garjaka, providing invaluable insights into recognizing and addressing the emotional distress signs in children.

Dr. Garjaka highlighted four principal indicators of emotional turmoil in children:

1. Altered sleep patterns: Whether it’s bouts of insomnia or excessive sleep.

2. Shifts in eating habits: Changes like overeating, undereating, or increased meal frequency.

3. Mood fluctuations: Increased episodes of irritability or heightened anger.

4. Separation anxiety indicators: A newfound or intensified fear of being alone.

Dr. Garjaka stresses the role of parents as emotional pillars. By openly discussing their feelings, parents can set an example, fostering an environment where children feel secure expressing their emotions.

In addressing the overwhelming uncertainty and anxiety that such events bring, Dr. Garjaka’s premier advice is to institute a routine. This semblance of normalcy and predictability can serve as a comforting touchstone for children during these uncertain times.

For those families dealing with the dual challenges of loss and displacement, Dr. Garjaka underscores the universality of the grieving process and the indispensable nature of steadfast parental support.

Concluding on a note of resilience, Dr. Garjaka shed light on the critical role community plays in recovery. Children should not only be shielded but also be involved in the healing and rebuilding process, emphasizing their role in shaping the community’s future.

Kelly’s deep dive with Dr. Garjaka provides a beacon of understanding and hope for Maui’s families, offering practical tools to steer their children towards recovery and resilience in the face of adversity. For more information visit www.thelearnschool.com.