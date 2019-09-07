Maui’s Only Adult Hula Competition is back

The Kū Mai Ka Hula competition – the only adult hula competition on Maui is back next weekend starting on the September 12th with the competition taking place on the Saturday the 14th at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. Kū Mai Ka Hula, which means “Hula Appears” is now in its 14th year. As Hawai‘i island has its Merrie Monarch now in its 50+ years, Kaua‘i has the Mokihana Hula Festival, O‘ahu has its many hula competitions, this is Maui’s only adult hula competition. The audience experience at Kū Maui Ka Hula is a really great way to see excellence in hula from a variety of award caliber competitors.

On Thursday the 12th, there will be a prelude to Kū Mai Ka Hula – Hula Ma`i – Procreation chants & dances. Each year there is a different topic selected, where ‘ike or knowledge is shared of the topic/subject with an intuitive hula enthusiast audience. This year is no different, traditionally, these mele often celebrate and encourage the continuation of ali‘i family lines. This presentation, facilitated by renowned Maui Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt and will be joined by numerous Maui Hālau.

For tickets call the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW or log on to http://MauiArts.org Tickets are only $25.